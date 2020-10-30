Turkey reports over 2,300 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey registered 2,322 new coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released on Friday.

The country's overall tally now stands at 373,154, the ministry said.

Some 1,703 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the count to 322,465, while the death toll rose by 78 to reach 10,177.

A total of 136,525 more COVID-19 tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to over 13.87 million.

The number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 1,966, with 5% this week suffering from pneumonia, said the figures.

On Twitter, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the fight against the pandemic is based on complying with measures both individually and collectively.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.18 million lives in 190 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India, and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 45.19 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 30.37 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.