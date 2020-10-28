TURKISH OP. LEADER CONDEMNS MACRONS ANTI-ISLAM REMARKS

A Turkish opposition leader on Wednesday condemned French President Emmanuel Macron's anti-Islam remarks.



"I condemn Emmanuel Macron and the barbaric mindset represented by him who sees insulting our Prophet and Muslims permissible to save his rulership," Meral Aksener, the leader of Good (IYI) Party, told her party's parliamentary group.



"We should not only condemn but strengthen ourselves such that people like Macron think forty times before committing such recklessness."



Earlier this month, Macron described Islam as "a religion in crisis," and announced plans for tougher laws to tackle "Islamist separatism" in France.



Tensions further escalated after the murder of Samuel Paty, a teacher who showed blasphemous cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to his students.



Macron paid tribute to Paty, and said France would "not give up our cartoons."



Insulting cartoons by Charlie Hebdo, a weekly French magazine, were also projected on buildings in a few cities.



The backlash against the controversial statements has spread in the Muslim world, with calls to boycott French products, protests, as well as attacks on French websites.



