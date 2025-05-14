New pope’s expected Türkiye visit set to transform town of Iznik into global hub for pilgrimage, tourism

Pope Leo XIV, the newly elected head of the Catholic Church, is set this year to visit Iznik in northwestern Türkiye, a historic city once known as Nicea, in a move expected to transform the town into a global hub for pilgrimage and tourism.

Murat Saracoglu, chair of the South Marmara Regional Representation Board of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB), told Anadolu that Iznik, now located in the Turkish province of Bursa, holds great significance for the Christian world.

Saracoglu noted that while the late Pope Francis had wanted to visit Iznik for the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea in the year AD 325, which played a key role in solidifying doctrine and beliefs for the young church, he passed away last month before doing so, but highlighted that Pope Leo XIV now shares that same intention.

Highlighting the global significance of such a visit, Saracoglu said: "Pope Leo XIV's visit to Iznik would be a major international event for both Bursa and Türkiye. It's expected to bring nearly 2,000 Christian clergy from around the world. We've learned that media outlets from 50 countries accredited by the Vatican will cover the event and broadcast it live. This means Iznik will be introduced to the entire world."

"We believe that after this event, Iznik will become a pilgrimage center and attract a substantial number of tourists. We learned that the late Pope Francis verbally informed Pope Leo XIV about Iznik's importance before his death, calling it a must-visit location," he added.

"This visit will draw global attention to Iznik and elevate its prominence in the Christian world. Additionally, we foresee Iznik becoming more of a tourist destination with a rise in overnight stays," Saracoglu said.

- 'Not just a religious event but a strategic tourism initiative'

Saracoglu urged tour agencies to include additional faith-based routes in Iznik packages, stressing that the pope's visit is not just a religious event but a strategic tourism initiative with potential for international recognition, economic growth, infrastructure development, and cultural exchange, offering lasting benefits for Iznik, Bursa, and Türkiye in general, which features many sites important for the early Christian church.

He added that the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Iznik Municipality are continuing to prepare for the visit, noting that the area around the Basilica of Saint Neophytos-the historic site of the council, found at Lake Iznik-has been transformed into a museum, bringing it up to standards, and new landscaping has been done.

- Pope's visit to Iznik

Francis last year expressed a desire to visit Iznik in 2025 for the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea. Following his passing on April 21, the planned mass was postponed, although Vatican delegations had already held preparatory meetings in Iznik.

His successor, Pope Leo XIV, confirmed on Monday that preparations for the visit are continuing. The First Council of Nicaea, held in 325 AD in Iznik at the order of Constantine I, the first Christian Roman emperor, was a pivotal event in Christian history where key religious matters were addressed.