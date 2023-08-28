Record increase in museum card sales following price reduction

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced that there has been a record increase in Museum Card sales following the price reduction from 70 Turkish liras to 60 Turkish liras.

Museum Card sales reached 2,151,988 in the first 7 months of 2023.

In Konya, the Mevlana Museum was the most visited museum with 1,664,437 visitors.

In Izmir, the Ephesus archaeological site came in second with 1,151,511 visitors, and in Denizli, the Hierapolis archaeological site ranked third with 1,149,843 visitors. The Galata Tower with 749,950 visitors and the Göreme archaeological site in Nevşehir with 528,030 visitors were among the most visited places.