Popular tourist destination Antalya sees a record number of visitors in 2023

Antalya, renowned as the city of tourism, continues to experience a surge in visitors, surpassing the record set in 2019 by reaching a remarkable 8 million 11 thousand 828 tourists. Furthermore, this year's influx of tourists is expected to soar to an impressive 15 million.

Antalya stands as a popular destination for both domestic and international travelers, being one of the most significant tourism hubs in the Mediterranean region. The city's 2023 tourism statistics exhibit continuous growth.

Enthralling visitors with its natural wonders, historical treasures, and inviting warm seas, Antalya attracts thousands of tourists seeking an unforgettable experience.

Boasting an enchanting blend of four seasons of tourism, characterized by its unique climate, turquoise blue sea, pristine beaches, top-notch facilities, lush landscapes, and rich history, Antalya has outperformed the previous record-breaking year, 2019.

Notably, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the city has managed to surpass its pre-pandemic records with this exceptional surge in tourist arrivals.

The number of tourists arriving in Antalya by air has kick-started the tourism season with an impressive 8 million 11 thousand 828 arrivals.

Antalya Governor Ersin Yazıcı shared the exciting news on his social media account, highlighting that the figure on 29 July 2019 stood at 8 million 4 thousand 11.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy expressed his optimism about the city's visitor numbers this year, stating, "Antalya is our highest-earning city in terms of tourism revenue. The number of visitors is already quite substantial. We are hopeful that we will welcome around 14-15 million visitors this year, approaching figures close to pre-pandemic levels."





