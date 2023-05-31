Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz advance to 3rd round at French Open

The world's no. 2 women's tennis player, Aryna Sabalenka, and men's top seed Carlos Alcaraz advanced Wednesday to the third round of the French Open (Roland Garros).

Sabalenka from Belarus, who won the 2023 Australian Open in January, beat her compatriot Iryna Shymanovich in straight sets -- 7-5, 6-2 -- in her second-round match at Paris' Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Third-seeded Jessica Pegula from the US advanced after her Italian opponent, Camila Giorgi, retired with an injury.

Pegula was leading 6-2 when Giorgi retired.

On the men's side, Spain's Alcaraz, the 2022 US Open champion, beat his Japanese opponent Taro Daniel in four sets -- 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 -- at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece, the world no. 5, eliminated Roberto Carballes Baena by beating the Spaniard 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 in the second round.

The French Open will run through June 11.

















