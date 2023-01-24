Greek tennis star Tsitsipas secures semifinal spot in Australian Open

Greek third-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas booked his place in the 2023 Australian Open semifinals in men's singles, where he will play against world no. 18 Karen Khachanov.

Tsitsipas beat 21-year-old Czech player Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 in a quarterfinal match held at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena.

Before 2023, the 24-year-old Greek athlete reached the semifinals three times in the Australian Open, which is his top achievement in Melbourne.

Tsitsipas was the 2021 French Open finalist, his best performance in the tennis majors.

The men's singles semifinals in this year's Australian Open will start on Friday.

In the quarterfinals, four other tennis players will be vying for the other two tickets.

Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia will take on Andrey Rublev, and US player Ben Shelton will face his compatriot Tommy Paul.

The 2023 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, will end with the men's final on Sunday.