WhatsApp announces new status feature similar to Instagram

The company mentions that this space can also be used to initiate conversations or to help explain why someone may be unreachable at the moment.

THE 'ABOUT' SECTION IS RE-EMERGING

WhatsApp revealed that the new update is essentially a modern version of one of the app's original features, the "About" section. This feature will allow users to display their status for everyone to see it throughout the day, and it will automatically disappear after 24 hours. Users can choose to shorten or extend the duration.

The new "About" status will be more visible at the top of one-on-one chat screens and on user profiles. Additionally, users will be able to respond directly by tapping on others' status texts. The update is not as extensive as Instagram Notes; features like short videos or music integration are not available at this time.However, WhatsApp indicates that if the feature is widely adopted, new additions could be made.



WhatsApp announced that the feature will start rolling out on mobile devices this week.

