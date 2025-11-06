Google’s new Android developer verification scheme to enter force next year

Google will enforce a new Android developer verification policy next year to tighten app publishing rules on its Play Store, following findings that apps installed from outside the official store contained 50 times more malware, according to an August report.

The company said in August that it would transition to the new policy to add an extra security layer to the app publishing process.

Developers currently provide identity and contact information when submitting apps to the Play Store and verify ownership of a physical Android device. Under the new scheme, they must register through the Android Developer Console and provide official identification, updated contact details, a one-time registration fee, and an application signing key.

The new verification rules will first take effect in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand in September 2026, before expanding to the rest of the world in 2027 and beyond.

Google says the policy will strengthen user protection by reducing fraud, phishing, and malware spread through fake or deceptive apps.

A recent company report said the changes aim to boost developer accountability and limit abuses of the Android ecosystem.

The move has drawn pushback from the Keep Android Open group, which argues that the extensive verification process undermines the platform's open-source philosophy.

The group says requiring official identification may discourage privacy-focused independent developers and hurt small-scale software development over time. It has called on consumers and developers to appeal to local regulatory bodies, arguing that the scheme risks harming the digital sovereignty rights of users and governments.





