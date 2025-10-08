Türkiye’s unmanned vessel technologies create export opportunities to Europe

The Turkish defense industry's unmanned surface vessel (USV) technologies are creating opportunities for exports to Europe, as recently with Havelsan's partnership with VN Maritime shipyard to equip Turkish Rafnar boats with fully autonomous and remote-controlled mission software.

Havelsan, after supplying Turkish security forces with its Sancar USV, developed in collaboration with Yonca shipyard, added a new platform to its line of USVs by enabling autonomous capabilities within Rafnar's boats built with its all-purpose and world-renowned OK hull technology.

Rafnar boats are widely used in civil and security applications, especially in the challenging maritime conditions of Northern Europe.

Under this partnership, the Rafnar platform will be able to perform many critical missions, ranging from fish detection and research tasks to coastal security operations, with or without an operator at the helm.

Havelsan's autonomous control and mission software will ensure continuous communication because the system's platforms will be equipped with sensor fusion, route optimization, collision avoidance algorithms, and command and control links.

Rafnar boats will be redesigned to support both manned and unmanned operations. Havelsan will provide radar, LiDAR, electro-optical systems, cameras, and platform integration.

Havelsan's involvement in this field began with the Sancar USV project. Havelsan also provides a homegrown, network-supported, data-integrated combat management system known as "Advent."

Havelsan and VN Maritime shipyard will initially work on the European market for civilian purposes with the goal of developing solutions for critical base protection, port security, and military reconnaissance and surveillance missions in the future.