WhatsApp launches AI-powered "writing help" feature for faster message rewriting

WhatsApp has started rolling out the "Writing Help" feature, which allows users to quickly rewrite their messages in various styles. Announced on August 29, 2025, the feature is powered by Meta AI.

Users can activate Writing Help in one-on-one or group chats by tapping the new pen icon.

The app generates rewrite suggestions based on the preferred style, such as professional, casual, humorous, and more.

PRIVACY FIRST

WhatsApp states that the feature was developed using Private Processing technology, ensuring that neither the original messages nor AI suggestions are scanned by Meta or WhatsApp.

The feature is off by default and can be enabled by users who wish to use it.

GRADUAL ROLLOUT

Writing Help is currently available only in English in the United States. WhatsApp plans to add more languages and markets gradually throughout the year, aiming to reach millions globally.

OTHER TRIALS

The app has also started testing a feature that allows users to leave short voice notes after missed calls.

With this, users can quickly leave a voice note by tapping the "record voice message" shortcut on the screen after a missed call.