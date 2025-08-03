AI robot pet with unique personalities hit in Japan

A fluffy artificial intelligence (AI) powered robot pet is popular in Japan, developing unique personalities and quirks based on how it is "raised," Kyodo News reported Sunday.

Moflin, created by Casio Computer, can exhibit more than 4 million distinct personality traits, and identifies the person who interacts with it most as its owner. It gradually learns the owner's preferences through petting and cuddling.

The project took off when an engineer brought a prototype designed to capture the cuteness of small animals.

Casio launched Moflin in November and surpassed its sales goal, selling more than 7,000 units by March. The robots are especially popular with women in their late 30s and 40s. Ichikawa noted that some users even take their Moflins on outings.

"People can feel that their Moflins are different from other Moflins, as the robots, like animals, display individual personalities and emotions, on top of growing and having varying sleep cycles," said Erina Ichikawa, 42, who led the development team.

Each robot costs 59,400 yen ($400), and Casio offers add-on services, including a salon that cleans and grooms the robots' fur.