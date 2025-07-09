LINDA YACCARINO OUT AS CEO OF MUSKS X PLATFORM AFTER TWO YEARS

News Tech Linda Yaccarino out as CEO of Musk's X platform after two years

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of Elon Musk's social media platform X, is stepping down from her role after two years. Yaccarino announced her departure on X but did not provide reasons for her decision to leave the chief executive position.

He departure comes after X's AI chatbot Grok attracted attention this week with its anti-Semitic outbursts.



She had always defended Musk's policy of loosening the guard rails for content at the company formerly known as Twitter.



Musk brought X, which previously operated as an independent company, under the umbrella of his AI company xAI in March. Questions arose at the time as to whether Yaccarino would remain at the helm under the new structure.



Musk bought Twitter in October 2022 for around $45 billion and initially took the lead himself. In June of that year, he brought Yaccarino on board, who had previously been responsible for the advertising business of media giant NBCUniversal.



"When Elon Musk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company," Yaccarino wrote.



"I'm immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App."









