World suffers largest data breach in history, with 16 billion user records exposed: Report

The tech world witnessed the largest global data breach in history, with around 16 billion login credentials exposed, the Cybernews news outlet reported on Friday.

Since the beginning of the year, 30 large databases, each containing tens of millions of pieces of information, and some containing more than 3.5 billion, have been compromised by info stealers.

The studies found that the 30 databases contained more than 16 billion pieces of information, making it one of the largest data breach cases in history.

According to reports, this data, dubbed "weaponizable intelligence at scale," could be used to log into online accounts for Apple, Facebook, Google, GitHub, Telegram, and some government services.

It was revealed in May that 184 million data points belonging to users all over the world were intercepted and that these were also found in the 30 databases under consideration.

The report said the only bright spot in this situation is that all of the datasets were made public for a short time, long enough for academics to discover them, but not long enough to identify the person in charge of the enormous volumes of data.

The majority of the datasets were momentarily available via object storage instances or unprotected Elasticsearch.