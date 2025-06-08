Türksat uses aI and satellites to boost farm monitoring in Türkiye

Türksat is enabling close monitoring of agricultural production by analyzing satellite images using artificial intelligence technologies.

As part of the Detection of Production Areas with Satellite Images via Artificial Intelligence project, images from advanced satellites such as Göktürk-1, Göktürk-2, Sentinel-2, and PlanetScope are being analyzed.

For example, poppy cultivation areas are tracked based on their phenological calendar. The AI-supported system analyzes planting data such as "accurate," "false," "duplicate," and "suspicious declarations," and monitors plant health indicators like water stress and nitrogen levels.

The system enhances transparency in agricultural production, improves efficiency, and ensures more effective use of resources. Unlike traditional agricultural inspections, satellite-based analysis minimizes time lost in the field and allows for early intervention.

45 MILLION DECARES OF AGRICULTURAL LAND ANALYZED

Under the project, more than 45 million decares (approximately 11 million acres) of agricultural land across Turkey have been analyzed using satellite images. The results were verified with field studies, achieving a success rate of over 98%.

This technology provides advantages especially in areas such as agricultural support programs, efficient water use, planting planning, and food security. It also aids in yield estimation, helping producers and relevant institutions make more informed future plans.

PRODUCTION EXPECTATIONS IDENTIFIED

The AI-powered system developed by Türksat not only contributes significantly to Turkey's agricultural policies but also supports goals related to food supply security and sustainable agriculture.

With uninterrupted monitoring via Earth observation satellites, production expectations are determined more accurately, on-the-ground changes are detected instantly, and fieldwork costs are significantly reduced.

The project aims to increase Turkey's agricultural production capacity and ensure more efficient use of resources.