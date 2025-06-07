CHINA USES AI IN WORLDS LARGEST COLLEGE ENTRANCE EXAM

China used artificial intelligence (AI) in the world's largest college entrance exam on Saturday.

This year, 13.35 million Chinese students have registered for the exam, known locally as "gaokao," an increase from 13.42 million the previous year.

Provinces such as Jiangxi, Hubei, Guangdong, and Liaoning have implemented AI measures to monitor students in exam rooms in real time to prevent cheating, according to the state-run Xinhua News.

The monitoring systems watch for irregular behaviors, such as whispers and frequent glances between students and inattentive exam proctors.

This year, security measures were strengthened with technological safeguards, Xinhua reported, citing the Education Ministry.

Authorities implemented stricter entry checks, strengthened screening for technological devices like phones and smartwatches, and radio signal blocking at all exam sites.

In Benxi City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, measures such as biometric verification, facial recognition, and fingerprint or iris scans were utilized.

Other measures, such as deploying traffic police to smooth the traffic and ensuring a quiet environment for the students, were also taken.

Furthermore, national radio authorities monitored the area around exam centers for suspicious signals.





