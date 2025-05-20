Chinese tech firm Huawei launches its 1st PC with its own operating system

Chinese technology company Huawei launched its first personal computer Monday powered by its own operating system, HarmonyOS, the Global Times reported.
According to a company press release, the PC was introduced at an event in Chengdu, located in Southwest China's Sichuan province, representing a significant milestone in China's push to develop its own domestic PC operating systems.
The HarmonyOS PC reportedly can handle heavy tasks effortlessly, opening a 1 gigabyte 100-page PowerPoint slide file in just one second and running multiple apps smoothly.
It also incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) and intelligent interaction features into the operating system, delivering a more intuitive and seamless user experience.
Over 1,000 ecosystem apps have been included, with the number expected to exceed 2,000 by year-end, the Global Times reported, citing a statement from the company shared with the news agency.
The PC was developed over five years with input from 10,000+ engineers and 20 research institutes and has secured over 2,700 core patents.
Huawei also introduced an 18-inch MateBook Fold on Monday, the world's largest commercial foldable-screen PC. With its ultra-slim design, it can seamlessly transition between an 18-inch display and a portable 13-inch form.