TÜRKIYES INTERNET USAGE: 96.9% ACCESS VIA MOBILE PHONES

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu stated that 96.9% of users access the internet via mobile phones, adding, "We spend an average of 4 hours and 4 minutes per day online through our mobile phones."

Minister Uraloğlu made a written statement regarding the mobile usage data in the "Digital 2025 Türkiye" report prepared by "We Are Social and Meltwater."

As of this year, Uraloğlu noted that Türkiye's population has surpassed 85 million, with 80.7 million people, or 92.1% of the population, owning mobile phones. The number of internet users has reached 88.3% of the population.

Uraloğlu pointed out that there are 77.3 million internet users in the country, with 97.6% of internet users aged 16 and over owning a mobile phone and 62.8% having a desktop or laptop.

He emphasized that 96.9% of internet users aged 16 and over use a mobile phone to access the internet, with smartphones following at 95.2%.

"Daily time spent on computers and tablets is 3 hours and 9 minutes." Uraloğlu mentioned that the average daily time spent online has reached 7 hours and 13 minutes, with mobile usage making up 56.3% of this time.

"This means we spend an average of 4 hours and 4 minutes per day on the internet through our mobile phones. The daily time spent on computers and tablets is 3 hours and 9 minutes." He also stated that mobile phones account for 73.1% of internet traffic in Türkiye, followed by laptops and desktops at 25.5%.