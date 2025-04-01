AI device converts brain activity into speech in stroke survivor

 Contact Us
US researchers implanted an AI device in the brain of a 47-year-old woman who lost her ability to speak after a stroke, converting her thoughts into spoken words in real time. The device, still in trial stages, shows promise in helping those unable to speak.

Published April 01,2025
Researchers from the US have implanted a device trained with an AI model that converts brain activity into speech in the brain of a 47-year-old woman who lost her ability to speak after a stroke 18 years ago. Scientists explained that the device was placed directly in the brain's speech center, continuously analyzing signals from that region.

When the patient visualizes specific sentences, researchers record the brain signals through electrodes and, using a speech synthesizer created from recordings of the patient's voice before the stroke, convert her thoughts into spoken words in real time.

Although still in the trial phase, researchers believe the device could one day help those who are unable to speak.