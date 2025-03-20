Tesla gains approval for Robotaxi operations in California

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has received the long-awaited passenger transport license from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), allowing the company to begin robotaxi operations in the state. However, Tesla still needs to obtain an additional permit to operate its driverless cars fully autonomously.

Under the current license, Tesla's autonomous vehicles can only be used by the company's employees. Before being made available for public use, the company must obtain additional approval from the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Additionally, according to rules set by the CPUC, Tesla's robotaxi services will be limited to pre-scheduled trips.

TESLA'S ROBOTAXI PLANS

Tesla had conducted a preview of its robotaxi service in the second quarter of 2024, demonstrating how users could summon a car via the Tesla app. The company had aimed to launch the robotaxi service in August 2024, but due to delays, this was pushed to October.

At the "We, Robot" event in October, Tesla introduced robotaxi models Cybercab and Robovan, along with an enhanced version of its humanoid robot Optimus.

Elon Musk revealed plans to begin robotaxi testing in 2025, with California serving as the hub for these tests. However, there is no clear timeline for when the service will be available to the public.