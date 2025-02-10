Global AI Summit kicks off in Paris as world-leaders, tech-titans gather

The third Global AI Summit has kicked off Monday in Grand Palais in Paris with the participation of world-leaders and tech-titans.

Representatives of major institutions along with presidents and ministers from various countries are expected to take to the stage according to Elysee Palace.

The AI summit, co-chaired with India will last for two days starting from today gathering world leaders, tech executives, and policymakers to discuss ethical, political, and economic challenges surrounding AI.

It will be the 3rd summit organized worldwide in this field with previous ones held in the UK and South Korea.

Macron has announced that up to 100,000 young professionals would be trained in AI-related fields, more than double the current figures.

During the summit, France is expected to announce the establishment of a Paris-based institution focused on diversifying the AI ecosystem through infrastructure investments.

High-profile attendees include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and US Vice President JD Vance.

Tech leaders from Microsoft, OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and Sakana AI will also be present. However, the participation of Tesla and X owner Elon Musk remains uncertain.

French President Emmanuel Macron is also expected to make a closing speech at the end of the day one.





