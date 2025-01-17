China launches Pakistani satellite into space

China successfully launched a Pakistani satellite into orbit on Friday, an official said.

The domestically-built Long March-2D rocket also carried the Tianlu-1 satellite and the Lantan-1 satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center located in the northwestern part of China.

Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan's envoy to China, said the launch of the PRSC-EO1 satellite marked "another milestone in Pakistan's space journey and space collaboration to advance socio-economic development."

The satellite successfully entered its intended orbit and this was the 556th launch mission in the Long March rocket series.

Last May, China launched Pakistan's second communication satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre.

Earlier that month, Pakistan's maiden lunar satellite iCube was launched aboard China's Chang'e-6 lunar probe on May 3.





