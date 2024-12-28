TÜRKIYES COMMUNICATION SATELLITE TÜRKSAT 6A REACHES DESIGNATED ORBIT, MARKING HISTORIC MILESTONE

Türkiye's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloglu announced on Saturday that Türksat 6A, the country's first domestically produced communication satellite, has successfully entered its permanent geosynchronous orbit at 42 degrees east.

"After six launches, Türksat 6A has arrived at its designated orbit. We plan to complete the testing process and put the satellite into service in the first quarter of 2025," he announced in a statement posted on X.

Uraloglu reminded that Türksat 6A, which began its journey on July 9 from SpaceX's Cape Canaveral launch center, had reached its temporary orbit at 50 degrees east on July 20.

During this time, the satellite underwent and passed payload tests. The satellite has now settled into its final orbit, 35,786 kilometers above Earth, following a final adjustment on December 27 at around 05:00 Türkiye time, he added.

- NATIONAL MILESTONE IN SPACE

Uraloglu emphasized the significance of Türksat 6A, describing it as the largest research and development project in Türkiye's history and a cornerstone of the country's space ambitions.

"This is not just a communication satellite. It is the realization of a project that will shape Türkiye's future in space and bolster its global influence," he said.

He also highlighted Türksat 6A's 20-year journey, which began with the establishment of Türksat and the signing of the satellite contract a decade ago. The high localization rate achieved in its production reflects the success of the Technology Transfer Training Program initiated by Türksat.

"Türksat engineers gained valuable experience by working on Türksat 3A, 4A, 4B, 5A, and 5B. This expertise culminated in the creation of Türksat 6A, a satellite that is a testament to two decades of dedication and innovation," Uraloglu explained.

- EXPANDING COVERAGE AND EXPORT POTENTIAL

The minister noted that Türksat 6A was developed in collaboration with prominent Turkish companies such as ASELSAN, TAI, TÜBİTAK UZAY, and CTECH, with all components produced domestically.

"Every locally produced part of Türksat 6A has gained space experience, paving the way for export opportunities. Countries that manufacture communication satellites will now be able to procure these components from Türkiye," he said.

With the launch of Türksat 6A, Türkiye's satellite coverage will expand significantly.

Türksat currently operates five communication satellites—3A, 4A, 4B, 5A, and 5B—that cover orbits at 31, 42, and 50 degrees east, reaching a global population of 3.5 billion.

Türksat 6A will extend coverage to new regions, including Southeast Asia, with a specific focus on countries like India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

"The satellite will increase the population covered by Türksat from 3.5 billion to over 5 billion, allowing Türkiye to reach more than 65% of the global population," he said.

The minister highlighted how Türksat 6A reflects Türkiye's transformation over the past two decades, demonstrating its growing power across land, sea, rail, and now space.

"With Türksat 6A, Türkiye has solidified its position as a leader in its region and a global player in space. This achievement reinforces Türkiye's standing as a country with a voice in the world—and now, in space," Uraloglu concluded.











