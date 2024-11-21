Bluesky hits 20 Million users, rapidly closing gap with threads

Bluesky, the decentralized social network that emerged as a competitor to X (formerly Twitter) owned by Elon Musk, has reached 20 million users. The platform continues to grow due to significant interest from users who left X following Musk's controversial decisions.

Although Bluesky's user base is still behind Instagram Threads, which has over 275 million active monthly users, its growth rate is noteworthy. According to market research firm Similarweb, Bluesky has significantly closed the gap with Threads in terms of daily active users (DAU) in the U.S. On November 15, Bluesky's busiest day, the difference in U.S. leadership between Threads and Bluesky dropped to just 1.5 times.

Additionally, Bluesky surpassed Threads in daily website visits in the U.S. and the UK. While Threads still maintains a small global lead, Bluesky is rapidly catching up. Record Growth in Mobile App Usage Bluesky's mobile app has also seen a surge.

According to Similarweb, following the mid-November elections in the U.S., usage increased by 519%. On November 13, the app reached the number one spot in the U.S. App Store, surpassing both Threads and X. Android usage increased by over 360% throughout the year. Several factors contributing to this growth include X's controversial decisions such as selling user data to an AI company and altering its blocking features.

Additionally, Elon Musk's use of X to support Donald Trump's presidential campaign led many users to leave the platform. Growth Momentum in 2023 Bluesky gained significant momentum after its public launch in February 2023. The platform's user base grew from 9 million in September to 20 million in November.

Since the U.S. elections, Bluesky has been gaining 100,000 new users daily. Bluesky is proving to be a serious competitor to social media giants X and Threads. The platform attracts users by claiming to offer "real" human connections and providing a more intimate experience.

Features like the ability for users to create custom algorithms, design their own starter packages, and personalize domain names help distinguish Bluesky from its competitors.