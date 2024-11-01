ITALYS CYBER ESPIONAGE SCANDAL: PRIVATE DATA SOLD TO FOREIGN INTELLIGENCE

In a cyber espionage scandal uncovered in Italy last week, involving a former police officer, it was reported that personal information about several famous companies and individuals may have been sold to foreign intelligence agencies, including those of Israel and the Vatican, for money.

The investigation led by the Milan Public Prosecutor's Office continues to reverberate following reports that a cyber espionage gang had obtained private information about certain celebrities.

Italian media reports indicate that former police officer Carmine Gallo, known as a "super cop" due to his past high-level positions, and Enrico Pazzali, president of the Milan Fair Foundation, are among the main suspects. It was suggested that information obtained by hacking into servers of certain ministries and police could have been leaked to intelligence agencies.

Gallo and Pazzali are alleged to have sold this information through their private company, "Equalize," to foreign intelligence services, including those of Israel and the Vatican, for millions of euros.

Nunzio Samuele Calamucci, one of those detained in the investigation and alleged to possess 800,000 data points equivalent to 15 terabytes, was reported to have made statements in intercepted recordings such as: "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin's right hand (...) The Church wants this (...) Will we help the Church against Russia or not? Will they give us something for next year?" and "If Gallo pays us... always for free!"

Former police officer Marco Malerba, who was interrogated as part of the investigation, admitted that he accessed the state database to provide his former boss, Carmine Gallo, with the desired information, stating he could not refuse Gallo since he was once his superior.

Reports indicate that the information obtained through cyber espionage could involve major companies ranging from Italian energy firm ENI to Mediolanum Bank and Barilla, as well as famous athletes like Marcell Jacobs and some politicians.

The espionage network reportedly aimed to use the acquired information to influence certain business dynamics and public procedures, or sold it to intelligence agencies for money.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated in a program on RAI channel last night regarding the recent cyber espionage investigations conducted by various prosecutors in the country: "There is a market for information in Italy. We need to put an end to this disgust. We had already issued a decree on cybersecurity before these cases, and now a technical committee is working on a new decree."

Anti-Mafia Prosecutor Giovanni Melillo had previously commented on the investigation, saying it has created "a vast and concerning market for secret data."