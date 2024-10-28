 Contact Us
Chinese hackers intercept calls of U.S. political figures, FBI investigates

Reuters TECH
Published October 28,2024
Chinese state-affiliated hackers intercepted audio from the phone calls of U.S. political figures including an unnamed Trump campaign adviser, the Washington Post reported Sunday.

The FBI and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said on Friday they were investigating unauthorized access to commercial telecommunications infrastructure by people associated with China.

Reuters reported Friday that Chinese hackers also targeted phones used by people affiliated with the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.