SpaceX launches 22 more Starlink satellites into orbit

A general view of the enterance to SpaceX at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, USA, 13 March 2024. (EPA File Photo)

SpaceX announced on Monday evening that it successfully launched 22 more Starlink internet satellites into orbit, marking another milestone in the American company's history.

SpaceX shared a video of the Falcon 9 rocket's launch to its official X account, captioned "Liftoff!"

At precisely 7.28 p.m. (0228GMT), the workhorse Falcon 9 rocket launched from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

This launch was significant because it was the 10th flight for SpaceX's first-stage booster, demonstrating the company's commitment to reusable space exploration technology, the firm said in a statement posted on its website.

After completing its mission, the booster made a smooth homecoming to Earth, landing on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean.

With this launch, the constellation of Starlink satellites continues to expand, aiming to revolutionize global connectivity through high-speed, low-latency internet coverage.

This veteran booster has a track record of hauling payloads, having previously supported missions for the U.S. Space Development Agency and several other Starlink launches.

Notably, this operation marked SpaceX's 26th mission of the year, further solidifying its position as a leader in the space industry.

Last Friday, SpaceX successfully deployed an additional 23 satellites, demonstrating the company's remarkable capability.

The Starlink project, made up of over 5,000 satellites, is a bold attempt to bridge the digital divide and provide internet access to underserved communities around the world.

Among these accomplishments, SpaceX's Starship stands out as the pinnacle of engineering excellence, claiming the prestigious title of the world's largest and most powerful space rocket.

As SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space exploration, each launch serves as a testament to human ingenuity and the relentless pursuit of progress in the cosmos.