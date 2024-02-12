Tesla back in full production after halt due to Red Sea disruption

The electric car manufacturer Tesla has fully resumed production at its plant in Grünheide near Berlin, following a production stop due to a lack of parts stemming from Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.



Production was fully restarted during the night shift, Tesla told dpa on Monday. The company had previously indicated that all necessary production parts were sufficiently available.



The US electric car manufacturer had suspended vehicle production for almost two weeks on January 29 due to the attacks on ships by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia.



These forced cargo ships to reroute and use the much longer sea lanes around the southern tip of Africa, which caused delays. Tesla said the delays had resulted in missing components so cars could not be completed.



The company started production at the site almost two years ago.



In the first phase of its expansion, it targeted building 10,000 cars a week in Grünheide. Most recently, more than 6,000 cars were built per week. Tesla says 12,500 people work at the plant.



