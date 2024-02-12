Dubai to offer flying taxi service by 2026

The United Arab Emirates signed an agreement Sunday to launch an air taxi service by 2026.

As a result, Dubai will become the world's first city to launch a commercial, city-wide electric aerial taxi service.

The official Emirates News Agency (WAM) announced on X that the Joby Aviation S4 aerial taxi is designed to accommodate a pilot and four passengers and have zero operating emissions.

The taxi, with a maximum flight range of 161 kilometers (100 miles) and maximum speed of 320 kilometers (198 miles) per hour, will be launched at four prime locations: near Dubai International Airport, the downtown area, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah.

The travel time between Dubai International Airport and Palm Jumeirah, which currently takes 45 minutes by car, will be reduced to 10 minutes with the flying taxi, the statement said.














