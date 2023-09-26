OpenAI introduces new voice, image capabilities in ChatGPT

US-based artificial intelligence (AI) research company OpenAI announced Monday that it will be introducing new voice and image capabilities in ChatGPT.

"ChatGPT can now see, hear and speak," the company said in a blog post, adding the new capabilities offer a new and more intuitive type of interface by allowing users to have a voice conversation or show ChatGPT what they are talking about.

Users can snap a picture of a landmark while traveling and then have a live conversation about what is interesting about it, said the company.

They can, in addition, use voice to engage in a back-and-forth conversation with their assistants.

The new capabilities will be available to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users over the next two weeks.













