Google faces lawsuit for allegedly directing driver to collapsed bridge

The family of Philip Paxson has filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging that the company was negligent in failing to show that the bridge had collapsed nine years ago, leading to Philip Paxson's death.Google spokesperson said the company is reviewing the allegations.Paxson died in September 2022 after attempting to cross a damaged bridge in Hickory, North Carolina.

According to the lawsuit filed by the family, Paxson, a father of two, was returning home from a birthday party at a friend's house and found himself in an unfamiliar neighborhood at the time of his death. His wife had previously dropped off their two daughters at home and stayed to help with cleaning.

In a statement announcing the lawsuit, the family's attorneys said, "Unfamiliar with the local roads, he relied on Google Maps to guide him safely home to his wife and daughters. Tragically, in the dark and rain, he followed Google's outdated directions without question, only to collide and drown."

The lawsuit also targets three local companies that are alleged to have had the responsibility for maintaining the bridge.

Local residents had reportedly contacted Google multiple times to request that they update their online maps following the bridge's collapse in 2013.