AI war: OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT with DALL-E 3

DALL-E 3, introduced at a small event for journalists on Wednesday, is presented as a tool that fully understands complex text prompts and generates images that match the complexity of those prompts.

A new information page on the OpenAI website about DALL-E 3 states, "Modern text-to-image systems tend to disregard words or descriptions, leaving users to do quick engineering to get what they want.

DALL-E 3 represents a significant leap forward in our world with its ability to generate images that precisely match the text you provide."

OpenAI says it will integrate DALL-E 3 directly into ChatGPT, implying that the chatbot will switch from one model to another based on the content of the request.

This move is expected to further intensify competition in the "chatbot" space by diversifying ChatGPT's capabilities.

DALL-E 3 will be available to all ChatGPT+ users in the next few weeks.