ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: A DUAL-EDGED SWORD FOR HUMANITYS FUTURE

Technology, which infiltrates almost every aspect of our lives, is advancing at a dizzying pace.

While 'Artificial Intelligence' robots and groundbreaking software make tasks easier, on the other hand, concerns about the future arise due to materials for 'voice imitation' and similar mind-boggling fraudulent methods.

SABAH asked experts whether artificial intelligence technology, which will become one of the world's most important agendas in a very short time, is a threat or an opportunity for humanity. Artificial intelligence has made breakthroughs in many projects in Türkiye, such as TOGG and transportation studies.

However, the most crucial issue is national security. North Korea was the first country to establish a Cyber Security Command. It is led by ranking cyber security personnel. There are dangers of artificial intelligence in terms of cyber security, both personally and nationally.

The state should increase support for advanced technology and take necessary security measures. Artificial intelligence can increase unemployment in certain sectors. Algorithms can learn biases, leading to incorrect or unfair decisions and systems.

Artificial intelligence can be used to analyze personal data, leading to privacy breaches. Additionally, malicious individuals can use artificial intelligence for attacks and fraud.

Especially in social media and the entertainment industry, this danger is significant. Artificial intelligence can also be used in military systems. Autonomous weapon systems can lead to undesirable outcomes and their use against humans can be dangerous. It is important to control the development of technology to prevent potential dangers and ensure that artificial intelligence benefits humanity.

In recent years, Hawking stated, 'The rise of a powerful artificial intelligence could be the best or worst thing to happen to humanity.' Artificial intelligence has both pros and cons. Recently, individuals attempting fraud using DeepFake technology by imitating the voice of our President have emerged. Artificial intelligence can be a force for good as well as evil. The human factor is crucial here.

What does the technology called DeepFake, which we refer to as digital voice or digital face transplantation, do? It damages reputation, undermines privacy, and can even create international crises. This is such a significant technology. It was also used for political manipulation during the terms of Barack Obama and Donald Trump in elections.

Even Gabon's President Ali Bongo made a press statement, but due to the mistaken belief in DeepFake technology, even soldiers revolted.