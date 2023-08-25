NYT , CNN and Australia’s ABC block OpenAI’s GPTBot web crawler from accessing content

OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, one of the most well-known artificial intelligence chat robots.

A web browser known as GPTBot can scan web pages to assist in the development of AI models.

The New York Times was the first institution to report blocking GPTBot on its own website.

Later, The Guardian found that other major news sites, including CNN, Reuters, Chicago Tribune, ABC, as well as Australian Community Media (ACM) brands like Canberra Times and Newcastle Herald, also denied access to the web browser.

Models referred to as large language models like ChatGPT require a vast amount of data to train their systems and enable them to respond to user questions in a manner similar to human language patterns.

However, the companies behind them often remain cautious about the presence of copyrighted materials in their data sets.

CNN recently confirmed to Guardian Australia that they blocked GPTBot in their headlines, but they did not comment on whether the brand intends to take further measures regarding the use of its content in AI systems.