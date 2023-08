Business magnate Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter for 44 billion dollars, has started making significant changes. Musk changed the name of Twitter to "X" and has now made TweetDeck a paid service. Users in Turkey who want to use TweetDeck will need to pay 1569.99 Turkish liras.

