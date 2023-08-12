Over past 9 years, more than 10 indigenous engines produced by TEI

During his appearance on A Haber, TEI General Manager Professor Doctor Mahmut Faruk Akşit provided a comprehensive assessment of Turkey's current position in the realm of domestic and national defense industries.



Highlighting the increased momentum in research and development (R&D) endeavors, Akşit underlined, "Over the past 9 years, we have introduced 11 indigenous engines to our country."

Akşit elucidated the history of TEI, stating, "Our company, TEI, boasts a significant heritage. Initially, our goal was to assemble, manufacture, and deliver F-16 warplanes and F-110 engines to the Turkish Air Force, which are currently in use."

During his insightful interview on A Haber, Akşit said:

"While producing a licensed engine might seem relatively straightforward, the process of developing one from scratch demands a rigorous engineering approach. Engine development rests on three foundational pillars. The first pillar involves assembling the engine—incorporating screws, bolts, and parts to create a functional machine. The second pillar entails refining individual engine components. The final step encompasses designing the engine…"



Akşit further elaborated, "We have significantly expanded our R&D team, facilitating robust growth. Today, we possess a team that is fully equipped to handle diverse engineering challenges. Over the past 9 years, we have introduced 11 indigenous engines to our country, including the ones showcased here on A News."



Continuing his comments, Akşit added:



"Our journey into jet engine design began approximately 9-10 years ago. Our initial forays involved incremental achievements. Since 2002, with the resolute support of our President and government, the defense industry has assumed paramount importance across all domains."



Akşit also spotlighted the TEI-TJ90 engine—a compact 3.5 kg engine generating 90 lb of thrust—specifically designed for lightning target planes. He emphasized the significance of target planes for enhancing pilots' capabilities by allowing them to engage live targets during maneuvers and training exercises.









