Reached space in 45 min : Virgin Galactic successfully completes first civilian journey

A significant step was taken for space tourism.

Virgin Galactic has successfully completed its first civilian space journey.

In the initial phase of the journey, a carrier known as Eve was used. Later, the engine was ignited, reaching an altitude of 85 km.

Approximately 45 minutes after launch, the passengers reached a weightless environment.

3 civilian passengers embarked on the journey.

During the flight, there were three passengers and the crew, including a mother-daughter pair.

The passengers experienced the weightless environment and the view of Earth from kilometers above. The rocket initiated its descent a few minutes later and smoothly reached New Mexico along the same route. Thus, the space journey was successfully completed.

This flight, designated Galactic 02, marks the company's second commercial flight.

At the end of June, the first flight was conducted with a group of high-ranking members of the Italian Air Force, who gathered for various experiments.