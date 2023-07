The new logo of Twitter is displayed on an iPhone in Galway, Ireland July 24, 2023. (REUTERS)

Twitter on Monday officially replaced its signature blue bird logo with a white X on a black background as part of a rebranding effort.

Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted an image of the new X branding beamed onto the side of the social media company's headquarters in San Francisco, saying: "X.com now points to Twitter.com."

"X is here! Let's do this," Twitter's CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted.

On late Saturday, Musk invited his followers to suggest an X logo and on Sunday chose one of the designs.