NASA says turns astronauts' urine and sweat into drinkable water

The space agency NASA announced this week that the International Space Station's Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) recycles 98 percent of astronauts' urine and sweat.

According to reports, a part of the ECLSS captures the moisture that station crews breathe and sweat as they do their daily work.

Another system called UPA (Urine Processor Assembly) in the department filters the urine of astronauts. As a result of the whole process, 98 percent of the liquid collected at the station is converted into potable water.

"This is a very important step forward in the evolution of life support systems. Let's say you collect 100 pounds of water on the station. You lose two pounds of that and the other 98 percent keeps coming back and forth. Keeping that up is a pretty great achievement," said Christopher Brown of NASA, part of the team managing the life support systems of the International Space Station.

Less water and oxygen carried in space missions are considered the better as these items mean both extra cost and extra space.

More scientific equipment could be put on spacecraft if the amount of water and oxygen could be reduced. "Reliable, robust renewable systems mean crews don't have to worry about this and can focus on the true purpose of their mission," said Jill Williamson, ECLSS water subsystems manager.