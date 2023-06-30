Expert warns of potential negative impact on workers' mental health due to rapid AI adoption

The rapid adoption of generative artificial intelligence tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT in the corporate world is raising concerns about the potential impact on employees' mental health, according to KPMG U.S. Deputy Chair and COO Laura Newinski.



Newinski stressed: "Significant change can be stressful, particularly when it occurs rapidly and with many unknowns. The introduction of generative AI has created a sense of upheaval among workers, as the technology was relatively unknown just six months ago but is now seen as a potential threat to jobs and work processes."



This sudden and intense transformation has caused uncertainty and fear among workers. They worry about job loss, changes to their beloved roles, and the challenge of reskilling for new positions. The onslaught of change has left employees feeling overwhelmed and bombarded.

A recent survey conducted by KPMG revealed that executive women perceived a significant increase in workplace stress compared to pre-pandemic levels, with increased workloads and expectations being major contributing factors. Many women reported taking on additional responsibilities related to managing the mental health and well-being of their teams, adding to their own stress.

While the exact extent to which workers' stress is related to concerns about AI-driven job changes is unclear, Newinski calls on employers to assist their employees in adapting to the technology.



Newinski suggests: "Employers should focus on helping workers understand the potential changes in mindset and skillset required by AI adoption. Building trust around responsible AI use, providing guidance on ethics and guardrails, and facilitating discussions about self-care and mental well-being are important steps that leaders can take."



Newinski emphasizes the importance of demonstrating how generative AI tools can augment and support workers, enabling them to be more productive and efficient. By approaching AI adoption in a supportive and thoughtful manner, employers can help alleviate the stress and uncertainty experienced by their workforce.







