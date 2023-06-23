YouTube services back up for most users - Downdetector

User reports of outages at Alphabet Inc's YouTube and YouTube TV fell sharply early on Friday from a peak of over 13,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube, outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed.

YouTube did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the cause of the outage or its resolution.

Users reporting issues with YouTube dropped to 18 as of 1:25 am ET (05:25 GMT) from the peak of the disruption, Downdetector data showed.

Outage reports on YouTube TV fell to just 2 at 1:30 am ET (05:30 GMT) after over 3000 users reported issues.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.