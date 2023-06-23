Google announces that it will delete its "album archive": who could be affected and how to download photos that will be deleted

Google announced that from July 19 it will cancel its "album archive", a cloud storage service for photos and videos that "will no longer be available".

Although the tool is not widely used, its disappearance could mean that some photos are removed from users' albums.

This could affect users who brought content from Blogger and Hangouts and want to recover the material they used in those digital realms.

This function was launched in 2016 after the closure of Picasa Web Albums, to unify the content sent to other Google environments, such as Hangouts and Blogger.

Over time, those two services began to dispense with the album archive: Hangouts shut down last year, while Blogger started using its own archive manager.

An important fact is that this change does not affect the use of Google Photos or Drive, which operate independently.

To check if a user has material stored in this service, you can review it from this link, and you can also download the files with different customization options to choose, for example, the format and compression of the files.