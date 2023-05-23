WhatsApp introduces much-anticipated edit feature

For smartphone users with fumbled fingers, or anyone who sent an embarrassing misspelling or autocorrect, help is finally at hand.

WhatsApp, one of the world's most popular messaging apps, has introduced a long-desired feature: the ability to edit messages after sending them.

"For the moments when you make a mistake or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages on WhatsApp," the app said in a Monday blog post.

Like Twitter did with its Blue subscription-only function, the edited texts will have a notification saying that the message was edited. Unlike Twitter, though, there will be no way to see the previous versions of an edited message.

The feature will only be valid for 15 minutes after sending a message-unlike Twitter, which allows its Blue subscribers a half-hour to edit tweets. After that, there will be no way to edit the message, but it can still be deleted, with a "This message has been deleted" notification in its place.

"This feature has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks," added the blog post.

As of this writing, the feature does not appear available in Türkiye yet, at least for some smartphones.