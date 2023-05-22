Message editing feature comes to WhatsApp

Meta, owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, reported on Monday that users can edit the messages they send via WhatsApp within 15 minutes.

In a statement, Meta said that a new feature has been introduced that can give WhatsApp users more control over their chats, such as correcting a simple typo and adding extra context to a message.

Pointing out that users can make changes within 15 minutes with the "edit" option by long pressing a message they sent, it was stated that the edited messages will be marked with the phrase "edited", but the people who messaged will not be able to see the edit history.

It was also noted that messages and edits will be protected with end-to-end encryption, the feature will be available worldwide, and it will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.