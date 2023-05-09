These 49 phones will lose support for WhatsApp at the end of 2023

WhatsApp has positioned itself as one of the main instant messaging applications, especially due to its functionality, in addition to the constant updates that the platform receives.

But this has consequences, since as the versions of said app progress, some mobile phones lose support. And now we are going to show you which are the 49 phones on which WhatsApp will stop working at the end of the year.

As Gizmochina reminds us, as of December 31, the most popular instant messaging application will stop providing support on almost fifty top-brand phones.

So, people with one of the models on the list that we will list might start considering buying a new mobile since they will no longer offer support for WhatsApp, and thus will not allow to use the app in any way.

It is true that if you have an Android you can always try to install a custom ROM with a more advanced version of Android, but it actually might not be a practical solution.

Here is the list of the smartphones on which WhatsApp will stop working at the end of the year: