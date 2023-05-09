 Contact Us
News Tech These 49 phones will lose support for WhatsApp at the end of 2023

These 49 phones will lose support for WhatsApp at the end of 2023

As the versions of said app progress, some mobile phones lose support. And now we are going to show you which are the 49 phones on which WhatsApp will stop working at the end of the year.

A News TECH
Published May 09,2023
Subscribe
THESE 49 PHONES WILL LOSE SUPPORT FOR WHATSAPP AT THE END OF 2023

WhatsApp has positioned itself as one of the main instant messaging applications, especially due to its functionality, in addition to the constant updates that the platform receives.

But this has consequences, since as the versions of said app progress, some mobile phones lose support. And now we are going to show you which are the 49 phones on which WhatsApp will stop working at the end of the year.

As Gizmochina reminds us, as of December 31, the most popular instant messaging application will stop providing support on almost fifty top-brand phones.

So, people with one of the models on the list that we will list might start considering buying a new mobile since they will no longer offer support for WhatsApp, and thus will not allow to use the app in any way.

It is true that if you have an Android you can always try to install a custom ROM with a more advanced version of Android, but it actually might not be a practical solution.

Here is the list of the smartphones on which WhatsApp will stop working at the end of the year:

  • iPhone 5
  • iPhone 5c
  • Archos 53 Platinum
  • Grand S Flex ZTE
  • Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
  • HTC Desire 500
  • Huawei Ascend D
  • Huawei Ascend D1
  • Huawei Ascend D2
  • Huawei Ascend G740
  • Huawei Ascend Mate
  • Huawei Ascend P1
  • Quad XL
  • Lenovo A820
  • LG Enact
  • LG Lucid 2
  • LG Optimus 4X HD
  • LG Optimus F3
  • LG Optimus F3Q
  • LG Optimus F5
  • LG Optimus F6
  • LG Optimus F7
  • LG Optimus L2 II
  • LG Optimus L3 II
  • LG Optimus L3 II Dual
  • LG Optimus L4 II
  • LG Optimus L4 II Dual
  • LG Optimus L5
  • LG Optimus L5 Dual
  • LG Optimus L5 II
  • LG Optimus L7
  • LG Optimus L7 II
  • LG Optimus L7 II Dual
  • LG Optimus Nitro HD
  • Memo ZTE V956
  • Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
  • Samsung Galaxy Core
  • Samsung Galaxy S2
  • Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
  • Samsung Galaxy Trend II
  • Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
  • Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
  • Sony Xperia Arc S
  • Sony Xperia miro
  • Sony Xperia Neo L
  • Wiko Cink Five
  • Wiko Darknight ZT