Substack CEO expresses frustration with Twitter, responds to Musk

Last week, Substack - the well-known subscription-based platform for writers - introduced a new feature in its application called "Notes" that bears resemblance to Twitter.

Following the launch of "Notes" on Substack, Twitter - which is currently managed by Elon Musk - reacted by prohibiting users from liking or retweeting any posts containing the term "Substack."

Moreover, if users clicked on Substack links, they were met with a warning message, and eventually, the word "Substack" was blocked from searches altogether.

As a result, many Substack users - who are mostly independent small business owners reliant on the platform as an enterprise software provider - declared their intention to leave Twitter and use Substack Notes instead.

In a recent response, Musk offered a partial explanation for his actions, alleging that Substack was attempting to download a substantial portion of the Twitter database to launch their own version of the platform, a significant claim to make without any substantiating evidence.

Chris Best, the CEO of Substack, replied to Elon's allegations via a post on Substack Notes (which is currently in beta). While there isn't a permalink available, Best shared the post with others, and a screenshot was published for reference, denying Musk's comments and expressing his frustration.