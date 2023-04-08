'Invisible monster': New black hole discovered weighing 20 million suns

NASA announced the discovery of a new black hole, which it describes as an "invisible monster" moving very quickly in intergalactic space.

In the statement made by the US National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA), it was stated that the black hole, which was accidentally detected by the Hubble Space Telescope, is roaming at a great speed among the galaxies.

It has been noted that the black hole, described as an "invisible monster", moves fast enough to travel between the Earth and the Moon in 14 minutes, and is supermassive enough to weigh 20 million suns.

It was stated that the black hole left behind a trail of newborn stars twice the diameter of the Milky Way galaxy and an unprecedented 200,000 light-years old.