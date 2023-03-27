PHONES THAT WILL BE LEFT WITHOUT WHATSAPP ON APRIL 1: HERES THE LIST

 Contact Us
Phones that will be left without WhatsApp on April 1: Here's the list

Not everyone will be able to enjoy the new functions for WhatsApp due to having a mobile device that is no longer updated or is simply out of date on the market. Do you want to know if you will be able to continue chatting on WhatsApp from April 1? Here we tell you in detail.

TECH
Published March 27,2023
WhatsApp continues to add more tools to its instant messaging application for mobile devices with Android and iOS operating systems.

For example, now you can create stickers without the need for external programs and even hide the word or status "online" for everyone, among other additional functions that are very useful for users.

It is also expected that many will be able to get new emojis, such as the crow, the wing, and even the trembling face, but there is also the possibility of being able to synchronize our WhatsApp with up to 4 different cell phones.

List of cell phones that will run out of WhatsApp on April 1:

  • Samsung Galaxy Core
  • Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
  • Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
  • Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
  • Samsung Galaxy Trend II
  • Samsung Galaxy X cover 2.
  • LG Optimus L3 II Dual
  • LG Optimus L5 II
  • LG Optimus F5
  • LG Optimus L3 II
  • LG Optimus L7II
  • LG Optimus L5 Dual
  • LG Optimus L7 Dual
  • LG Optimus F3
  • LG Optimus F3Q
  • LG Optimus L2 II
  • LG Optimus L4 II
  • LG Optimus F6
  • LG Enact
  • LG Lucid 2
  • LG Optimus F7
  • Huawei Ascend Mate
  • Huawei Ascend G740
  • Huawei Ascend D2
  • IPhone 6S
  • IPhone SE
  • IPhone 6S Plus
  • Sony Xperia M
  • Lenovo A820
  • ZTE V956 - UMI X2
  • ZTE Grand S Flex
  • ZTE Grand Memo
  • Faea F1THL W8
  • Wiko Cink Five
  • Winko Darknight
  • Archos 53 Platinum

This is because your operating system is not going to be updated anymore. Only cell phones that have Android 4.1 or lower will no longer have WhatsApp or will be able to receive updates.

You may be able to see notifications for messages, but replying to them will be impossible. It is best to update your smartphone to the latest version of Android.

Or in any case, acquire one with the current software to avoid setbacks in the future. The latest version of Android is Android 13, so check what software you have.

Remember that also by using modified apps, WhatsApp can suspend your account and with that you will no longer be able to use the messaging service.