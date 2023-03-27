PHONES THAT WILL BE LEFT WITHOUT WHATSAPP ON APRIL 1: HERES THE LIST

Phones that will be left without WhatsApp on April 1: Here's the list

WhatsApp continues to add more tools to its instant messaging application for mobile devices with Android and iOS operating systems.

For example, now you can create stickers without the need for external programs and even hide the word or status "online" for everyone, among other additional functions that are very useful for users.

It is also expected that many will be able to get new emojis, such as the crow, the wing, and even the trembling face, but there is also the possibility of being able to synchronize our WhatsApp with up to 4 different cell phones.

However, not everyone will be able to enjoy these functions due to having a mobile device that is no longer updated or is simply out of date on the market. Do you want to know if you will be able to continue chatting on WhatsApp from April 1? Here we tell you in detail.

List of cell phones that will run out of WhatsApp on April 1:

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy X cover 2.

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L7 Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus F6

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend D2

IPhone 6S

IPhone SE

IPhone 6S Plus

Sony Xperia M

Lenovo A820

ZTE V956 - UMI X2

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE Grand Memo

Faea F1THL W8

Wiko Cink Five

Winko Darknight

Archos 53 Platinum

This is because your operating system is not going to be updated anymore. Only cell phones that have Android 4.1 or lower will no longer have WhatsApp or will be able to receive updates.

You may be able to see notifications for messages, but replying to them will be impossible. It is best to update your smartphone to the latest version of Android.

Or in any case, acquire one with the current software to avoid setbacks in the future. The latest version of Android is Android 13, so check what software you have.

Remember that also by using modified apps, WhatsApp can suspend your account and with that you will no longer be able to use the messaging service.