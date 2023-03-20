Video shows moment when meteorite crashes into the Moon

A rare moment was viewed from Japan, by an astronomer from the Hiratsuka City Museum who managed to capture the moment when a meteorite hit the surface of the Moon, causing a glow that could be seen from Earth and leaving a crater.

The discovery was made by Daichi Fujii, who constantly monitors the Earth's natural satellite with cameras and telescopes from his home, as he explains in the tweet he shared at the end of February and which is now viral.

As detailed by the astronomer, the record corresponds to February 23, 2023 at 8:14 p.m. in Japan.

"It was a huge flash that continued to shine for more than a second," he said.