Russia simplifies work procedures for foreign IT specialists

Russia has simplified employment procedures for foreign IT specialists, a government official said on Wednesday.

Residence permits for IT workers and their families will now be easier to acquire, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk told Russian news agency TASS.

"For foreign citizens who are specialists in the field of information technology, the procedure for employment and obtaining a residence permit in Russia has been simplified," Volk said.

The duration of the permits will be indefinite, she said.

Moscow has been taking measures to boost the development of its IT sector for several years, including steps to attract both Russian citizens and specialists from other countries.

















